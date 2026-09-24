Why more than 270,000 Ford vehicles are being recalled in Canada, U.S.

More than 50,000 Ford F-150 vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to an issue with its fuel system.

In a recall posted by Transport Canada this month, the auto manufacturer stated that it is recalling 57,077 vehicles in model years 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

According to the notice, the fuel tank strap on certain trucks may not have been secured properly, meaning the tank could fall and fuel could leak, prompting the engine to stall suddenly.

The loss of engine power could result in a crash, or a fuel leak could cause a fire, the recall adds. If the tank separates from the truck, it could create a hazard for other drivers and increase risk of a crash.

Car owners will be notified by mail and advised to take their vehicle to a dealership for inspection and, if necessary, a fuel tank strap replacement.

The manufacturer is also recalling 223,472 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. over an identical issue. The recall notice, shared by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Sept. 9 stated that owners can bring their cars to a dealership for inspections and repairs. Owner notification letters will have been mailed out as of Monday.

Ford has issued several recalls this year, citing issues with its engines, transmission equipment, rear quarter window glass trims and rearview cameras.

In August, the manufacturer recalled more than 150,000 vehicles in Canada and the U.S., including at least 20,000 Mustang Mach-E, F-150 and F-250 Super Duty vehicles in multiple model years.

In July, around 33,000 vehicles were recalled in Canada over an issue with a transmission park feature, as well as more than 36,000 vehicles over an engine fire risk.

In June, more than 430,000 vehicles were recalled in Canada and the U.S. over a seat belt defect. The recall included nearly 14,000 vehicles in Canada.

Biz New Car Sales Ford Unsold 2026 F150 pickup trucks sit in a long line outside a Ford agency Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)