After years of being told that red wine was good for heart health, more Americans appear to be heeding warnings that even moderate alcohol consumption can be unhealthy.

A Gallup poll released Wednesday shows fewer Americans are reporting they drink alcohol as concerns about health risks rise.

About half of U.S. adults now believe moderate drinking is harmful, up from 28% in 2015.

The poll shows this shift is largely driven by young adults. But older adults are increasingly wary, too.

The poll finds 54% of U.S. adults report drinking alcohol, the lowest since the late 1980s.

Even those who drink are consuming less.