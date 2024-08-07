OAKLAND, Calif. - Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox snapped their American League record-tying losing streak at 21 game, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1.

Jonathan Cannon gave up one run over six innings on Tuesday to end his personal drought while helping the White Sox to their first victory since early July.



Chicago on Monday matched the longest losing streak since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles lost 21 in a row, falling to the Athletics 5-1.



The NL record since 1900 is held by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight.

