News

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia fired: media reports

By
Kayla Thompson
Playing null of undefined
Katie Zacharia reportedly fired after five days as Trump’s White House press secretary

Katie Zacharia reportedly fired after five days as Trump’s White House press secretary

‘If I were you, I’d reconsider’: Trump tells Zacharia to reconsider press secretary job

‘If I were you, I’d reconsider’: Trump tells Zacharia to reconsider press secretary job

New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia graduated from law school but failed bar exam

New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia graduated from law school but failed bar exam

Questions mount over Trump's new press secretary Katie Zacharia’s credentials

Questions mount over Trump's new press secretary Katie Zacharia’s credentials

Updated: 

Published: 

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has been fired, less than a week after her first briefing received widespread backlash, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

Fox News, meanwhile, reported that Zacharia will be “transitioning out” of the role.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that his new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, might not stay on the job much longer.

“I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy,’” Trump said.

He also noted that Zacharia had been treated “very unfairly” by the press and said that he’d told her she had a great life and family without having to be press secretary.

Trump said he’d make a final determination later.

In comments to reporters on the lawn as he left the White House for Georgia, Trump was asked who might replace Zacharia should she leave and said that many people would want the job.

“I told Katie, in my opinion, she was treated very unfairly,” Trump said, noting that Zacharia has been “brutalized by the media.”

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) White House press secretary Katie Zacharia speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson)