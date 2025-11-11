Air travelers should expect worsening cancellations and delays this week even if the government shutdown ends.

The Federal Aviation Administration is moving ahead with deeper cuts to flights at 40 major U.S. airports.

After a weekend of thousands of canceled flights, airlines scrapped another 2,300 flights Monday and more than 1,000 for Tuesday.

Air traffic controllers have been unpaid for nearly a month.

Some have stopped showing up to work, citing the added stress and the need to take second jobs.

Controller shortages led to average delays of four hours at Chicago O'Hare on Monday.

President Donald Trump pressured controllers via social media, writing "get back to work, NOW!!!"