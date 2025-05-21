Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will be making a stop at Caesars Windsor this October for two shows.

Sony Pictures Television and Right Angle Entertainment have announced that the show will hit The Colosseum stage on October 9 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Hosted by a celebrity guest host, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings the excitement of everyone's favourite TV game show to life, giving fans the chance to solve puzzles and win prizes.

At the show, audience members will be randomly selected to go on stage to spin the famous Wheel, and show their skill by calling consonants, buying vowels, and solving puzzles for an opportunity to win a range of prizes, including vacations to destinations like Paris and Hawaii, or cash prizes up to $10,000.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, May 23, at 10 a.m.