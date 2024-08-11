The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said the temporary water treatment plant in Wheatley has been keeping up with demand of the town. Soon, construction will begin to get the main treatment plant back up and running.

The treatment plant was up and running in May of this year. It includes two low lift pumps that take water from Lake Erie, a strainer, two ultrafiltration membrane mobile units, disinfection equipment, high lift pumps and an emergency backup generator.



The town was without a treatment plant following a fire in September 2023. Damage was extensive enough to put the plant out of service.



Until May, residents were getting their drinking water from the Union Water Supply System and Chatham-Kent South Water Treatment Plant.



“Additionally, since last September, the damaged water treatment plant has gone through extensive structural assessments and cleaning,” said Karen Burgess, Director of Operations, Water and Wastewater of Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission.



“The rebuilding phase is scheduled to commence this fall and we anticipate a return to full operation by June 2025. We appreciate the patience of the affected residents during this process and look forward to getting the facility back to its original operating state.”

