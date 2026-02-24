A drug trafficking investigation in Chatham-Kent has led to the arrest of a Wheatley resident.

On Friday Feb. 20, members of the Essex County OPP CSCU, with support from the Lambton CSCU, as well as the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a Wheatley home.

The search turned suspected cocaine, Canadian currency, U.S. currency, and drug related paraphernalia.

Police said the estimated value of all items seized was over $5,000.

A 37-year-old was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Breach of Release Order

Possession of Proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Windsor.