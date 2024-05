A 51-year-old Wheatley man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

It happened just after 6:00 Thursday morning on Merlin Road and Kidd Line, south of Merlin.



Police say a vehicle traveling east on Kidd Road went through the intersection and left the road, ending up in a ditch.



Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police say a post-mortem examination has been scheduled.