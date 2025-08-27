Residents and business owners impacted by the August 2021 explosion had been suing for more than $100-million.

Their class action lawsuit was launched in November 2022 by Windsor law firm now called Strosberg Wingfield Sasso.

It named the Municipality of Chatham Kent and HSE Integrated Ltd. - a safety equipment company based in Hamilton - as respondents.

In an update posted to the law firms website, the class action has been "discontinued" in part because residents and business owners have been paid a total of $8.65-million and there doesn't appear to be anyone willing to be the lead plaintiff on the suit.

According to the website, 54 applicants have shared a total of $7.2-million through the Wheatley Business Recovery Grant Program (WBRGP) while another $1.45-million has been paid out through Wheatley Residents Assistance Program (WRAP).

It's not clear how much each applicant received but the municipality tells CTV News the funding came from the Province of Ontario.

Although the lawsuit website indicates Chatham Kent "...is seeking costs against the Plaintiffs", spokesperson Eric Labadie told CTV News Wednesday that is not true.

According to a news release, council is directing its insurance company to not seek reimbursement for legal fees.

As part of the class action lawsuit, the Municipality had to pay $250,000 in an insurance deductible.

Labadie says the insurer is entitled to recover "other amounts" it paid for legal fees but it's not clear if that will happen or not.

The municipality is going to find out from their insurer if they plan to fight for legal fees and will update council when they have an answer.

Lawyers for Strosberg Wingfield Sasso declined an interview Wednesday, until they can return to court and ask for the class action to be discontinued. The court must approve of it before the matter is legally concluded.

On August 26, 2021, hydrogen sulphide exploded in downtown Wheatley. 20 people were injured but luckily no one was killed.

The intersection of Erie and Talbot has been completely demolished, and the municipality is currently planning for the redevelopment of the area.