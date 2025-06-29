One person has died following a crash in Wheatley Friday night.
As AM800 reported, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Erie Street South around 7:45 p.m.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 62-year-old from Leamington, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.
Erie Street South was closed for approximately five hours between Hickson Road and Deer Run Road.
The investigation remains ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone with information on this incident at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.