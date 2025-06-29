One person has died following a crash in Wheatley Friday night.

As AM800 reported, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Erie Street South around 7:45 p.m.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 62-year-old from Leamington, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.

Erie Street South was closed for approximately five hours between Hickson Road and Deer Run Road.