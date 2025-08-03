The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for the Civic Holiday on Monday Aug. 4.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, in observance of the Civic Holiday.

The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee that would regularly be held on Monday will be held instead on Tuesday Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre's regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday; however, due to the holiday, the contact centre will be closed on Monday, August 4, 2025.

To report municipal emergencies outside of business hours, please call 519-255-6326.

311 self-serve options continue to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, via 311 Online and the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services are not delayed by this holiday. Please refer to your 2025–2026 Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly non-eligible source (NES) recycling collections are also not delayed.

Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Parks and Recreation

Sandpoint Beach remains closed to swimmers indefinitely; however, the sand area and parkland remain open.

The community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, August 4, 2025, including all Day Camp programs and the indoor pools and fitness centre at the WFCU Centre and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex, except for any already booked rentals or events.

The WFCU Centre will be open for ice rentals from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open as scheduled for recreational swimming on August 4, 2025. Please visit ActiveWindsor.ca and click on the Swim Schedule for details.

At the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union, the indoor pool (Natatorium) will be closed on Monday, August 4, 2025. The fitness centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Park splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and launch ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Programming at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Monday, August 4, 2025, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, August 4, 2025. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

In celebration of the Civic Holiday, all Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Plan ahead and sign out any print publications you need in advance; of course, you can visit us for all your digital needs online, anytime, at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, August 4, 2025. Streetcar No. 351 at the Legacy Beacon is open on the Civic Holiday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, August 4, 2025, and the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be closed. For a list of alternate sales outlets for Transit passes, please see our Transit Windsor: Where to Buy page.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.