The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for the Victoria Day long weekend.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 20, 2024, in observance of the Victoria Day holiday.



311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, May 20, 2024. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, May 20, 2024. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2024-2025 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Parks and Recreation

Community centres, customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, May 20, 2024, except for any already booked rentals or events.

The indoor pools and fitness centres at the WFCU Centre and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex will be closed on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The indoor pool (Natatorium) and fitness centre at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., seven days a week, including Monday, May 20, 2024, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, May 20, 2024. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will be closed Monday, May 20, 2024, to celebrate Victoria Day. All branches will change to summer hours Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, May 20, 2024. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be closed.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.