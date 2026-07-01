What’s open and closed this Canada Day

The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for Canada Day.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday July 1, 2026, in observance of the Canada Day holiday.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday; however, due to the holiday, the contact centre will be closed on Tuesday.

To report municipal emergencies outside of business hours, please call 519-255-6326.

311 self-serve options continue to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, via 311 Online and the Windsor 311 mobile app.

Residential garbage, yard waste, organics and recycling collection services will be delayed due to the holiday by one (1) day in zones 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B only. Please refer to your 2026–2027 Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly non-eligible source (NES) recycling collections are not delayed.

Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Parks and Recreation

The WFCU Centre and community and customer care centres, will be closed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, including all day camp programs and the indoor pools and fitness centre at the WFCU Centre and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex, except for any already booked rentals or events. The WFCU Centre ice rinks will be open for rentals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will host a free public skating session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open as scheduled for recreational swimming on July 1, 2026. Atkinson outdoor pool will experience a delayed opening due to required maintenance. Atkinson Pool is tentatively scheduled to open on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Please visit ActiveWindsor.ca and click on the Swim Schedule for details.

At the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union, the indoor pool (Natatorium) will be closed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The fitness centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Park splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The Central Registration Booking Centre will be closed.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Programming at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call Intake at 519-567-8769 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

In celebration of Canada Day, all Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Plan ahead and sign out any print publications you need in advance; of course, you can visit us for all your digital needs online, anytime, at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum will be open on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The François Baby House will be closed.

Streetcar No. 351 at the Legacy Beacon will be open on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be closed. For a list of alternate sales outlets for Transit passes, please see our Transit Windsor: Where to Buy page.

For more information on City of Windsor services, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.