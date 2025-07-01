The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for Canada Day on Tuesday July 1.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 1, 2024, in observance of the Canada Day holiday.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre's regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday; however, due to the holiday, the contact centre will be closed on Tuesday.

To report municipal emergencies outside of business hours, please call 519-255-6326.

311 self-serve options continue to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, via 311 Online and the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day due to the holiday. Please refer to your 2025–2026 Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly non-eligible source (NES) recycling collections are not delayed.

Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Parks and Recreation

Sandpoint Beach remains closed to swimmers indefinitely; however, the sand area and parkland remain open.

WFCU Centre, Community and Customer Care Centres and Arenas will be closed on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, including all Day Camp programs and the indoor pools and fitness centre at the WFCU Centre and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex, except for any already booked rentals or events.

Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open as scheduled for recreational swimming on July 1, 2025. Please visit ActiveWindsor.ca and click on the Swim Schedule for details.

At the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union, the indoor pool (Natatorium) will be closed on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The fitness centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Park Splash Pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Programming at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

In celebration of Canada Day, all Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Plan ahead and sign out any print publications you need in advance; of course, you can visit us for all your digital needs online, anytime, at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be open on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Streetcar No. 351 at the Legacy Beacon is open on Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, and the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be closed. For a list of alternate sales outlets for Transit passes, please see our Transit Windsor: Where to Buy page.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.