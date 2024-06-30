The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for the Canada Day long weekend.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 1, 2024, in observance of the Canada Day holiday. The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee that would regularly be held on Monday will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 350 City Hall Square West.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, July 1, 2024. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, July 1, 2024. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2024-2025 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Parks and Recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, July 1, 2024, except for any already booked rentals or events.

Sandpoint Beach will be open, weather and water quality permitting, with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Up-to-date beach water quality information can be found at Beach Water Testing, The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (wechu.org). Park-based splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Atkinson, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for afternoon recreational swimming on July 1, 2024.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union pool, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool, and the WFCU Community Pool will be closed on July 1, 2024.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 12 midnight, seven days a week, including Monday, July 1, 2024, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, July 1, 2024. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will be closed on Monday, July 1, 2024, to celebrate Canada Day. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, July 1, 2024. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be closed.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.