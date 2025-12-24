Wondering what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s Eve? Here’s what you can expect, courtesy of the City of Windsor.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; however, due to the holidays, the contact centre will be closed on Dec. 25, and Dec. 26, 2025; and on Jan. 1, 2026.

To report municipal emergencies outside of business hours, such as fallen trees, significant roadway damage, or sewer backups, please call 519-255-6326.

311 self-serve options continue to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, via 311 Online and the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Dec. 25, 2025, or Jan. 1, 2026. Residential garbage, yard waste, Green Bin organics and recycling collection services, including day non-eligible source (NES) collection, will be delayed by one day after the holidays that fall each week during the holiday period. Please refer to your 2025-2026 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial and night weekly non-eligible source (NES) recycling collections are not delayed.

Front end loader collection regularly scheduled on Thursday, December 25, 2025, will be rescheduled to Dec. 26, 2025, and front-end loader collection regularly scheduled on Dec. 26, 2025, will be rescheduled to Dec. 27, 2025. Front end loader collection regularly scheduled for Dec. 27, 2025, will remain unchanged.

Christmas tree and yard waste collections will take place the week of January 12, 2026, in “A” zones and “B” zones. (Please refer to your collection calendar.)

Note: Please keep your 2025-2026 collection schedule, as it remains in effect until March 31, 2026.

Reminder: the Blue Box recycling transition and our Diaper Disposal Pilot Program both begin Jan. 1, 2026. Contact 311 or visit our Waste and Recycling pages for more information.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East are closed to the public on Dec. 24; Dec. 25; and Dec. 26, 2025; and on Jan. 1, 2026; as well as being regularly closed on Sundays.

Parks and Recreation

The winter 2026 recreation programming session will begin on Jan. 12, 2026. Please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call 519-255-1161 for more details and to register.

Community centres will be closed on Dec. 25, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026. Please contact your community centre for additional holiday hours.

All rinks and arenas will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2025, (except the City Hall rink as noted below). The WFCU Centre will reopen on Dec. 26, 2025, operating from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink will resume regular rentals on the same date. All other arenas will reopen on Dec. 27, 2025. The WFCU Centre will also be open on Jan. 1, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ice rentals. Indoor rinks and Lanspeary will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, and reopen on Jan. 2, 2026, for regular rentals.

FREE public skating at the new City Hall Square Ice Rink hours of operation will remain 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., daily (weather permitting); however, ice-flooding schedules will be reduced on Dec. 24 to 26, 2025; and Jan. 1, 2026.

The WFCU Centre arena will remain open on Dec. 31, 2025, for the Windsor Spitfires game against the Saginaw Spirit, with puck drop at 2:05 p.m.

The Centralized Registration and Booking Centre will close on Dec. 24, 2025, at 3 p.m. and reopen Dec. 29, 2025, at 9 a.m.; and will be closed on Jan. 1, 3, and 4, 2026. Please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca for online registration.

Customer Care Centres will be operating on holiday hours. Please see Customer Care Hours of Operation for more details.

Winter Break Camp

The City of Windsor will be offering Winter Break Camp, Dec. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31, 2025; and Jan. 2, 2026, at four locations:

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex - 2555 Pulford Street Ages: 4 to 13, barcode # 45169, 45170, 45167, 45168

Forest Glade Community Centre - 3215 Forest Glade Drive Ages: 4 to 13, barcode # 45179, 45180, 45181, 45182

Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex - 1168 Drouillard Road Ages: 4 to 13, barcode # 45192, 45193, 45195, 45196

Optimist Community Centre - 1075 Ypres Avenue Ages: 4 to 13, barcode # 45694, 45695, 45701, 45702

For more details and registration, please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call 519-255-1161.

WFCU Centre Pool

The WFCU Centre Pool will be closed from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2025. The pool will be open regular hours on Dec. 27 and 28, 2025. The pool will be closed Dec. 29, 2025, to Jan. 8, 2026, for scheduled maintenance. Please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca and click on “Swim Schedule” for details.

Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC)

The WIATC will be open with adjusted hours from Dec. 24, 2025, to Jan. 4, 2026. Please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca and click on “Swim Schedule” for details. The WIATC will be closed Dec. 25 and 26, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

From Dec. 20, 2025, to Jan. 4, 2026, Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be offering holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except as follows:

Open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026

Closed on Dec. 25 and 26, 2025

Windsor Public Library

Windsor Public Library (WPL) closure and altered hours dates:

Dec. 22: All branches open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): All branches open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Dec. 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Dec. 29: All branches open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve): All branches open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): Closed

Plan ahead and sign out any print publications you need in advance; of course, you can visit us for all your digital needs online (as well as a complete list of all holiday hours), anytime, at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Bright Lights Windsor

Bright Lights Windsor is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2026, (including holidays) at Jackson Park, 125 Tecumseh Road East. Admission is free! Check out the ongoing programming at www.BrightLightsWindsor.ca online. The walking club runs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays throughout the holiday season, with the exception of Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2025.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

Programming at 400 Wyandotte Street East (former Windsor Water World) will be open to offer services for people experiencing homelessness during its regular open hours, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call Intake at 519-567-8241 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, 2025; and on Jan. 1, 2025. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Museum Windsor (Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House)

Standard museum hours remain in effect, with the following holiday exceptions:

Chimczuk Museum – 401 Riverside Drive West:

Closed Dec. 25, 2025; and Jan. 1, 2026

François Baby House – 254 Pitt Street West:

Closed Dec. 24 to 26, 2025; and Jan. 1, 2026

Transit Windsor

Throughout the holiday season, Transit Windsor reminds patrons to check our holiday transit schedule online for details on adjusted holiday bus service. Bus schedules and route maps may be found at www.TransitWindsor.ca online.

Transit Windsor customer service located at 300 Chatham Street West will be operating for customer support and sales over the holidays as follows:

Monday to Friday: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except as noted below)

Saturdays and Sundays: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except as noted below)

Dec. 24, 2025: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas (Dec. 25, 2025) and Boxing Day (Dec. 26, 2025): closed

Dec. 31, 2025: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1, 2026: closed

For further assistance, please contact Transit Windsor at 519-944-4111.