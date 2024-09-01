The Labour Day long weekend is upon us, and here's what is open and closed in Windsor-Essex.

The City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 2.



The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee, supposed to be held Monday, will be moved to Tuesday, September 3 at 4:30 p.m.



Open:



- Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



- Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



- Most grocery stores operate on holiday hours.



- The Beer Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Closed:



- Post offices



- Banks



- Government offices



- Public library branches



- Most LCBO locations



City of Windsor holiday hours:



The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed, but the 211 information centre is available 24/7.



Garbage and recycling collections



Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed one day. No pickups will take place on Monday, Sept. 2.



Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.



Public drop-off and household chemical waste depots



Depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed.



Parks, recreation and everything else on Monday:



Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed, except for already booked rentals or events.



Sandpoint Beach and all outdoor pools will be closed for the season beginning September 2, except for any already booked rentals or events.



Park-based splash pads are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) pool, Gino and Liz Marcus Community Pool and the WFCU Community pool will be closed.



The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be closed.



Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East will be open 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.



Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed but online payment is still available on the City of Windsor’s website.



All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed.



The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be closed.



Transit Windsor will be operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule, and the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

