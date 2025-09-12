The WFCU Centre is going cashless at their concession stands.

The announcement was made on the WFCU Centre's website on Thursday stating that the concession stands, bars, and food service locations within the arena's main bowl will be cashless during ticketed events.

All transactions within the arena will be processed through credit or debit cards, or mobile payment methods.

The WFCU Centre states that by switching to cashless methods that it will expedite the payment process, reduce wait times, and offer a more secure transaction environment.

The WFCU Centre has six concession stands located throughout the building.

Those who visit the arena with cash can visit the 'cash to card' locations where you can purchase gift cards to be used at the food locations. These 'cash to card' areas are located within section 106 and section 118.

The Box Office and the Windsor Spitfires Merchandise stores will continue to accept cash.