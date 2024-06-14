Windsor's tech community will have three opportunities to connect this summer through the WEtech Alliance Tech Connect Summer Socials.

The summertime networking events are in collaboration with the City of Windsor, Rocket Innovation Studio, the University of Windsor's Faculty of Science & School of Computer Science, St. Clair College's Zekelman School of Information Technology, and the Downtown Windsor BIA.



Jennifer Brignall-Strong, manager of events & community programs, WEtech Alliance says they heard from their partners and those who work, live and study downtown that they want more activities and opportunism to network and connect.



"With the city now focusing on the Strengthen the Core initiative, we thought this is great opportunity to get down and meet with students and other tech professionals and kind of highlight some of these downtown businesses and connecting all our partners. Doing something really cool and really fun because there's a lot of really neat activities downtown."



The first event is on Jul. 17 and participants will go on a mural walk and art activation with WindsorEats and the artist Denial.



The second event happens on Jul. 31. Participants will take part in a "Tech Talk & Taps" fireside chat at Craft Heads Brewing Company featuring former Managing Editor at TechCrunch Matt Burns, Head of Network Development at OMERS Ventures, and University of Windsor Alumni, Darrell Etherington.



The third event will happen on Aug. 15 in collaboration with Art Windsor-Essex for AWE at Night.



Brignall-Strong says participants will take part in a visualization exercise.



"Envisioning what a downtown tech hub could look like and we'd be working with a local artist to draw peoples ideas on the spot and create this image to carry on and see how much we can make that a reality."



She says her vision for downtown includes it having something for everyone to make people love where they work and live.



"Making downtown very walkable, having not just the tech community live and work down there, but having those supportive businesses, those cool little pubs, those restaurants."

The events are open to all members of the tech community, both downtown and beyond, including students, professionals, and members and organizations of the broader tech network. Attendance is free, but space is limited.

