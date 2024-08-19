It's been a wet August so far in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the region has received 96.8 mm of rain this month.



He says the long-term average rainfall for the whole month of August is 75.7 mm.



Coulson says the monthly rainfall amounts include this past weekend's storms which saw Friday as the wettest day in the Windsor area.



"We picked up 12.2 mm but then fortunately a lot of the biggest storms on the weekend bypassed the Windsor area," says Coulson. "So only 0.2 mm being reported on Saturday and another 6 mm being reported on Sunday."



He says the big weather story for the summer of 2024 has been localized heavy rainfall.



Coulson says not necessarily in the Windsor area but in different parts of southwestern Ontario including Sarnia-Lambton and London-Middlesex.



He says from time to time Windsor has seen heavy rainfall.



"Earlier this month 42.7 mm falling on August 2, 33.9 mm falling on August 6 so these intense downbursts have been really I think the story of the summer so far," he says.



Coulson says Windsor-Essex is in store for a cool, dry stretch of weather this week.



He says daytime highs are expected to only get into the low 20s compared to the normal high of 26 degrees Celsius.

