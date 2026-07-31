WestJet begins grounding planes ahead of potential flight attendants strike

WestJet says it has begun parking aircraft ahead of a possible strike by flight attendants and says passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

Airlines typically begin cancelling flights ahead of a potential work stoppage because it prevents crew and passengers from being stranded.

WestJet says it is continuing to bargain with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 flight attendants in the hope of reaching agreement on a new contract.

If a deal is not reached by Sunday morning, either side could begin a work stoppage that would see hundreds of flights cancelled during a long weekend in much of the country.

CUPE triggered a 72-hour strike notice that ends on Sunday just after midnight in Calgary, where Canada’s second-largest airline is headquartered. WestJet responded with a lockout notice on the same timeline.

The airline says WestJet Encore flights operated on a Q400, as well as codeshare flights operated by airline partners, remain unaffected.

WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh)

Travellers flying out of Toronto’s Pearson airport on Friday faced uncertainty about whether they would get home as planned.

Gord Garwood, who was set to fly to Vancouver, said he was worried his return flight to Toronto in 10 days could be cancelled.

“Maybe it’ll get cancelled, maybe not. Fingers crossed,” he said.

If it does get called off, “I won’t be able to extend (my trip),” he said. “I’ll definitely be at WestJet’s counter or whatever and ... trying to change it up.”

Callie Adams said she had no issues as she checked in for a flight to Mexico, where she planned to spend a week before returning to Toronto next weekend.

“If we don’t make it, then my work will be hearing from me on Monday morning,” she said.

“Otherwise, hopefully the strike ... hopefully it doesn’t happen, but if it does, then we’ll just play it by ear.”

Corey Vahrmeyer, who was set to fly to Vancouver for the weekend to attend his cousin’s wedding, said he hoped a possible strike would not disrupt his plans.

“Flying lately, in general, has become a little bit more chaotic,” he said.

“Every time you go to the airport, it feels like it’s almost a roll of the dice. You’re just not sure what you’re going to get, and this time it’s a strike.”

Ahead of the potential work stoppage, WestJet has allowed passengers travelling between July 30 and Aug. 4 to make a one-time change or cancellation with no fees. Passengers whose flights are cancelled because of a strike would be eligible for refunds.

A traveller walks past empty WestJet check-in counters at the Calgary International Airport during the airline's mechanics strike in Calgary, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A traveller walks past empty WestJet check-in counters at the Calgary International Airport during the airline's mechanics strike in Calgary, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh)

Compensation for work done on the ground remains a key stumbling block in the talks, less than a year after the same issue sparked a work stoppage by Air Canada flight attendants. Ottawa intervened and directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose binding arbitration and order the flight attendants back on the job.

Sanya Kennedy, who travelled through Toronto on her way home to Calgary, said WestJet should “pay the worker what they’re owed.”

“If somebody works 10 hours, they should get paid for the 10 hours,” she said.

Rinks Slump said he was unfazed by the possible cancellations as he set off for Amsterdam.

“I’ve been travelling within Canada probably for the last six years, working out west a lot of time, and I had a couple of strike notices, but then they always get sorted out at the last minute,” he said.

“The government steps in and put back-to-work legislation.”

Pearson airport said it was aware of the 72-hour strike and lockout notices from the union representing the cabin crew and WestJet, and urged travellers to check with the airline for flight information.

WestJet has said it operates more than 600 flights a day, carrying legions of passengers — more than 70,000 on some days.

A shutdown would cost the carrier millions of dollars during the height of summer travel, according to experts.

WestJet union issues 72-hour notice for strike

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026

Monique Kasonga and Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press