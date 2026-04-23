MONTREAL — WestJet says it is hiking baggage fees for the third time in two-and-a-half years amid soaring jet fuel prices.

The Calgary-based airline says in an email it will cost an extra $5 each for the first and second bag checked in advance, and an extra $10 each for the first and second bag checked at the airport.

It also says passengers with overweight or oversized luggage will pay $50 more than before.

WestJet says the changes stem from "industry revenue trends as well as impacts from current global conditions."

The decision mimics Air Canada's move last week to raise baggage fees, which will increase to $45 from $35 for the first checked bag in its basic economy class on domestic, U.S. and sun destination flights.

The pricier policies are among a slate of measures including fuel surcharges, higher fares and scaled-back flight schedules that airlines in Canada and across the globe are implementing in a bid to offset the high cost of fuel triggered by the war in the Middle East.