The union representing WestJet flight attendants says it has given the airline notice to begin contract talks.

CUPE 8125 says in a press release that it has served notice to bargain a new collective agreement. Its current contract is set to expire on Dec. 31.

The union says WestJet flight attendants are seeking compensation for what it says is unpaid work.

The press release says flight attendants across the country are seeking better treatment.

Earlier this month, Air Canada flight attendants rejected their employer's latest wage offer in a new contract vote after striking in August over similar concerns.

The union's statement comes the same day that dozens of Air Canada flight attendants represented by CUPE rallied on Parliament Hill on Tuesday alongside NDP MP and labour critic Alexandre Boulerice.

“WestJet flight attendants are professionals who deserve to be paid for every minute they’re on the job, from pre-boarding safety checks to post-flight duties,” said Alia Hussain, president of CUPE 8125.

“Unpaid work is unacceptable, and it’s time for that to end.”

A WestJet spokesperson confirmed that it had received notice from CUPE in the morning.

"WestJet looks forward to engaging at the table to reach an agreement," the spokesperson said.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said Monday that a federal government probe into allegations about unpaid work in Canada's airline sector should wrap up by early December.

She first announced the review in August, after the Air Canada labour dispute grounded hundreds of flights.

Other North American airlines don't compensate flight attendants for time spent on the ground before and after flights under their collective agreements. Attendants with United Airlines and others have recently sought to renegotiate their contracts to include ground pay.