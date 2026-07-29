WestJet flight attendants could strike this weekend. What does that mean for travellers?

A strike that could see around 4,400 WestJet flight attendants go on strike by this weekend looms. Union says unpaid work to be the main issue.

Clock ticks on potential WestJet flight attendant strike A strike that could see around 4,400 WestJet flight attendants go on strike by this weekend looms. Union says unpaid work to be the main issue.

OTTAWA — Thousands of WestJet flight attendants could walk off the job as early as this Sunday, after they “overwhelmingly” voted in favour of strike action earlier this month, potentially grounding the airline over the August long weekend.

WestJet has a fleet of nearly 200 aircraft, providing service to more than 30 countries and more than 30 domestic airports, for more than 700 flights a day.

WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh)

WestJet pay system ‘outdated’: union

According to the union, flight attendants work on average 35 unpaid hours every month under “the outdated system that determines how … work is compensated.”

Sunday marks the end of the “21-day cooling-off period” following a vote earlier this month, during which 99.4 per cent voted to give the union bargaining team authorization to strike.

The union represents 4,400 WestJet flight attendants, and reported 97.3 per cent of the membership cast a vote.

The union and the airline have been in negotiations for months, with the pay system at the core of the impasse.

In a statement following the vote, the union said its goal is “to achieve a negotiated agreement and minimize any impact on travellers,” but that a strike vote “became necessary to move the process forward at the bargaining table.”

“The members of CUPE 8125 are united and determined,” CUPE 8125 president Alia Hussain wrote in the statement. “They voted to strike because they stand behind the bargaining priorities that they have identified, especially pay for all hours of work performed.”

“WestJet should do the right thing and prevent travel disruptions for their passengers,” Hussain added.

Alexis von Hoensbroech WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech pauses for a portrait at the airline's headquarters in Calgary, Thursday, June 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet committed to agreement: CEO

In its own statement that same day, WestJet emphasized that voting in favour of a strike does not necessarily mean one will take place.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to reach a meaningful agreement with CUPE that recognizes the contribution and professionalism of our cabin crew members and keeps WestJet competitive and sustainable,” WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in the statement.

The airline and union started negotiations in September 2025, and the current collective agreement expired that December. That put into effect a “statutory freeze,” the airline explains on its website, while “crews remain in legal working position.”

This April, the union issued a formal notice of dispute with Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu, who assigned conciliators to assist with bargaining starting in May.

According to the union, an agreement-in-principle has been reached on 34 articles of the collective agreement, with 18 articles in progress.

flight cancellations Air Canada flights show as cancelled as flight attendants picket at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan (Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press)

What happens if they strike?

While WestJet says any flight cancellations or changes because of a strike would be considered outside the airline’s control — making travellers ineligible for compensation after the fact — it’s offering people with flights booked between July 30 and Aug. 4 the opportunity to make a one-time change or cancellation to their itinerary for free.

The potential WestJet flight attendant strike, and their impasse with the airline over compensation for work done on the ground, is not new in Canada.

Last summer, more than 10,500 Air Canada flight attendants went on strike for three days. The ripple effect from cancelled flights and diverted travellers caused the airline to take more than a week to return to normal operations.