WestJet, CUPE reach tentative agreement, ending operational disruptions

A WestJet plane is seen in flight in this file photo.

WestJet and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, representing 4,400 flight attendants, reached a tentative contract agreement early Monday morning.

The announcement out of negotiations in Calgary brings an end to the day-old job action, with both the union’s strike notice and the company’s lockout notice being withdrawn.

A statement from CUPE 8125 says since the strike is now over, flight attendants will be returning to work.

There is no word yet on when the airline’s operations will get back up to speed, but a separate statement from WestJet says it will share further details as they become available.

Contract talks had been ongoing since January, with WestJet and the CUPE WestJet Component at odds over wage increases and the cabin crew’s claim of unpaid ground work.

The agreement will next go to WestJet Cabin Crew for a ratification vote.