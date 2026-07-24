WestJet allowing travellers to reschedule or cancel bookings as strike threat looms

A WestJet plane takes off as WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A WestJet plane takes off as WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet is giving passengers with flights scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 4 the opportunity to change or cancel their bookings ahead of a possible labour disruption.

The Calgary-based airline says passengers can make a one-time change or cancellation on flights between those dates without a fee to “provide guests with greater flexibility and peace of mind” as a labour dispute with the airline’s flight attendants continues.

Last week, the airline’s cabin crew voted 99.4 per cent in favour of walking off the job.

That means about 4,400 cabin crew, represented by CUPE Local 8125, could legally walk off the job on Aug. 2.

“We believe that an agreement can be reached while avoiding guest disruption,” said an email sent to WestJet Rewards members reviewed by CTV News.

“However, we understand that uncertainty around travel plans can be concerning.”

The union has said wages, unpaid work and working conditions have been the major sticking points in negotiations with the airline.

It also claims flight attendants perform an average of 35 hours of unpaid work each month under WestJet’s flight credit system, and argues wages are not keeping pace with inflation.

The possible labour disruption comes at the height of Canada’s summer travel season, nearly one year after Air Canada flight attendants went on strike, grounding around 700 daily flights and affecting more than half a million passengers.

Aviation expert John Gradek at McGill University has said a full travel shutdown could affect between 70,000 and 75,000 passengers each day, should a strike occur.

— With files from CTV News’ Kathy Le