A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed after a crash involving transport trucks.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say westbound lanes are closed at Bloomfield Road (81 km marker).
According to police, the collision is minor and there are no injuries.
The OPP says the highway will be closed until transport trucks are removed.
Police are reminding drivers to slow down and drive according to the weather and road conditions.
(21Jan26) 11:55 a.m. #ElginOPP have Highway 401 westbound lanes closed at Bloomfield Road (81km marker) for collision. Minor collision without injuries. The highway will be closed until transport trucks are removed. Another reminder to slow down and drive according to the… pic.twitter.com/H0l3gTcTUX— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 21, 2026