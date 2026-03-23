Windsor West NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky is laying out her priorities ahead of the 2026 Ontario budget.

The budget is set to be tabled this week following the return of Queen's Park on Monday after a 14-week break.

Gretzky said she would like to see the Ford government bring back affordability measures like rent control.

"We need funding to ensure people are housed," she said.

"I want to see money for the healthcare sector, to recognize the importance of the healthcare workers and the staffing crisis that we have to ensure that we're addressing the staffing crisis and those people are paid appropriately. And that the healthcare services are available right here when and where everybody needs it."

Gretzky said her focus is on strengthening education.

"I want to see investments into the education system, rather than cuts like cutting OSAP for instance. I think those are the priorities that the government should be looking at. Those are the things that are going to help the biggest number of people in my community and communities all across the province," said Gretzky.

She added that she believed the government’s priorities are misplaced heading into the budget.

"We see a government that is spending billions of dollars on a private luxury spa in downtown Toronto on the waterfront," said Gretzky.

"We see them spending money on some fantasy tunnel that they want to build under the 401, and now the premier is talking about building a fantasy island in Toronto."

The budget will be tabled on Thursday Mar. 26.