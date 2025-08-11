The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says routine monitoring for West Nile Virus (WNV) has identified positive mosquito pools in the community.
WECHU said this marks the first sign of WNV in Windsor-Essex this year, however no human cases have been identified.
"Windsor and Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes. This is an important reminder for everyone to remove standing water around our homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding and protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites," said Dr. Aloosh, WECHU's medical officer of health.
WECHU offered the following tips to protect yourself from mosquito bites:
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for WNV activity.
The 2025 larviciding program will continue throughout the summer season, along with the investigation of standing water complaints with municipal partners and the distribution of educational materials.