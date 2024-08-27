More signs of the West Nile virus in Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health has received laboratory confirmation that mosquitoes collected Aug. 20 from three different trap sites in Chatham have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

These are the first positive pools identified in Chatham from these traps this season.

The West Nile virus has already been detected this summer in mosquitoes collected from traps in Ridgetown, Dresden, and Wheatley.

The West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Many people infected with the virus experience no symptoms, but some may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and fatigue.

West Nile virus is a risk anytime mosquitoes bite. Protect yourself and your family by:

• Wearing light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks

• Using insect repellent containing DEET (follow the label directions)

• Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn)

• Ensuring that all door and window screens are tight and free of holes

• Eliminating sources of standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding