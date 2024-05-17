Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested a man for drug trafficking after a traffic stop this week.

According to police, on Thursday, May 16, the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit with the assistance of the Community Patrol Branch conducted a traffic stop and arrested a man on Grand Avenue East as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.



A search incident to arrest revealed the man was in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, with an estimated street value over $45,000.



He was also in possession of digital scales, packaging materials, and approximately $2500 in Canadian currency.



Officers say they also confirmed he didn't possess a valid driver's license.



As a result, the 27-year-old West Lorne man was taken to police headquarters where he was released with conditions and a future court date of June 27.



He's facing four counts of Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited - contrary to Section 320.18(1) of the Criminal Code and three counts of possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking - contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.



His motor vehicle was also seized as part of the Criminal Code Vehicle Impound Program and held pending further judicial authorization.

