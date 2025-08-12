One person has been sent to hospital following a fire in the west end.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire on Tuesday evening in the 3200 block of Sandwich Street.

Crews began ventilation from inside a unit and the blaze was quickly put out.

The fire investigator is on scene to determine the fire origin and the cause.

Fire officials state on social media that one man has been transported to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to one unit of the six-storey multi-residential structure.