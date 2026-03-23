The Windsor Spitfires locked up the West Division title after picking up a road win Sunday afternoon, defeating the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5–3 in Ontario Hockey League action.

Windsor jumped out to an early lead, carrying a 2–1 advantage after the first period. Both teams traded goals in the second, with the Spitfires maintaining a one-goal edge heading into the final frame.

Game 68 is going great 🎩



Jack Nesbitt has a hat-trick for the @SpitsHockey as they're looking to clinch the West Division crown.#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/0iKTCwBoeE — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 22, 2026

The Spitfires added two more goals in the third period, while Sault Ste. Marie responded with one of its own, but couldn’t close the gap.

Windsor needed just one point to clinch the division, meaning they could have walked away with a win, or an overtime or shootout loss.

With the point, the spits will enter the playoffs as the second seed in the Western Conference, facing the Guelph Storm.