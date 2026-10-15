‘We’re in need’: Amherstburg mission pleads for food donations

Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission is pleading with the community.

The mission says its food bank is critically low and is making an urgent call for donations.

“We’re in need of large soups, crackers, sidekicks, mixed vegetables, puddings, peanut butter, mustard, ketchup, and anything nonperishable,” says Inez Fox, who runs the food bank for the mission.

Fox says demand is increasing and the mission is dealing with a shortage of food for its food bank and food baskets.

“We have an average of sometimes 10 baskets a day, families, single persons too,” says Fox.

She says more and more people are coming in for assistance.

“We serve meals here from 12 to 1, and we have free stuff out for them to grab too,” says Fox.

Fox says a volunteer table is set up at the mission to assist those in need.

“Some people just want a couple things to hold them over,” says Fox. “Sometimes we have to make emergency baskets. If there are kids involved too, we try to give them extra, whatever they need for their schools and that.”

She says the mission assists people in Amherstburg, LaSalle, Harrow, and Colchester.

Fox says the mission also accepts cash donations.

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission is located at 298 Victoria Steet.