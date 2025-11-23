Canada Post and the postal workers’ union, representing thousands of mail carriers across the country, have reached agreements in principle for new bargaining following two years of negotiations.

Both parties confirmed the outlines of a deal were in place late Friday.

All strike and lockout actions are paused for now, and therefore mail should start moving again, which is encouraging news for CUPW Local 630 President Tish Glenn.

“It’s been two years of negotiations and right now we’ve reached agreements in principle along with Canada Post for both our bargaining units,” Glenn told CTV News. “This means that both sides will need to agree on some main points of the deals, but we also need to agree on the contractual language that will form our collective agreement.”

No details have been shared yet, and if an agreement isn’t reached workers would return to the picket line before the holiday season.

A formal announcement is expected once the tentative agreements are fully drafted, reviewed, and voted on by union members.

No timeline is set for that to happen yet.

“We’re gonna pause our strike action on the union side and the employer agrees to suspend its rights to lock us out,” said Glenn, who adds they are hoping not to return to the picket line heading into the holidays.

“We’re hoping for the best because we [want to] just serve the customers of this community and of all communities coast to coast,” she said.

Written by CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco, with files from CTV News.ca and The Canadian Press