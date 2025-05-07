Walking for mental health.

‘Wellness Wednesdays’ have returned for the month of May.

It's through a partnership with Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County (CMHA-WECB), with support from the City of Windsor, Caesars Windsor, Windsor Police Service, St. Clair College, University of Windsor, Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, and Windsor Public Library.

The initiative encourages everyone to take a healthy fitness break everyday, in addition, on every Wednesday in the month of May at 12:30 p.m., the public is invited to join in on a weekly one-km fitness walk beginning from Charles Clark Square.

CMHA-WECB CEO Nicole Sbrocca says the event is important for visibility and reducing stigma.

"It's important just for the physical aspect of it, leaving your desk and taking a walk outside, especially on such a beautiful day," she said. "It's multifactorial but what a great opportunity for this community to come together in the spirit of mental health and physical activity."

This week marks Mental Health Week and Sbrocca says the theme for 2025 is 'Unmasking Mental Health'.

"A lot of us wear our mental health behind the scenes, so how we feel, the burden that we bear is not often common place, nor do we share it, there's still so much stigma with mental health and addictions issues, so I think the theme very much personifies removing that mask, being open, transparent, vulnerable, and having a conversation about how you're feeling," Sbrocca said.

Over 100 people attended the kick-off event on Wednesday afternoon at Charles Clark Square.

Sbrocca says it's easy to tell yourself to get active, but harder to put it into action.

"So I think when you have these initiatives where partners like the City of Windsor, Windsor police, Windsor Fire Services, Caesars Windsor all come together, that gives you that extra boost, momentum, you find a friend or a colleague and it gets you out there," she said.

This year marks the 74th annual CMHA Mental Health Week.