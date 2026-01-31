Workers at Titan Tool and Die in Windsor are marking 174 days of being locked out by the company, and say they're not backing down.

Titan Tool and Die Unit Chairperson Randy St. Pierre says the members are standing strong, and they're not leaving until the company makes a decision - whether that be to bargain an agreement so the employees can get back to work, or to close the plant completely.

33 members were laid off, while 27 members have been locked out since August 11 after contract talks failed.

Then in October 2025, the workers rejected 15 pages of concessions from the employer, which included a wage freeze, elimination of cost-of-living language, elimination of retiree benefits, mandatory overtime, concessions around pensions, among many others.

St. Pierre says conversations between Unifor Local 195 and the CEO of Titan have been very sparse, with the employer stating they won't move forward unless the workers agree to the concessions.

He says they'll stand on the picket line for as long as it takes.

"We're still strong, we're holding in, we're definitely not moving from our position, we talk about it almost everyday now. The only thing we want to see is it resolved, we want to see either they close, or they remain open and bargain a collective agreement with us that's suitable for what we need, not what they need."

St. Pierre says the workers deserve answers.

"We're still entitled to severance pay, we put 32 years to 40 years in this place. I started here when I was 24-years-old... I'm 56, half of my life has been here, I think I'm entitled to at least some type of severance pay."

He says talks have been happening monthly.

"You know you get a half hour and that's it because there's not much to talk about until they get off the concessions. Nobody else in the city has taken concessions, nobody else in this province has taken concessions. I don't even think across Canada anybody is taking concessions, so why should we?"

St. Pierre says only two of the 27 members have left for other jobs, but do still visit the picket line to show solidarity.

Unifor previously said this was the longest dispute the union has had in the automotive industry in Windsor, surpassing Windsor's 99-day Ford strike of 1945.