After 46 years in business, a well-known Windsor restaurant has closed its doors.

The Lumberjack Restaurant on Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East posted on Facebook Thursday night, saying, "Thank you to all of the community for supporting the staff over the last 46 years. The Lumberjack Restaurant will be closed going forward."

AM800 News went to the restaurant Thursday morning and saw a three-page Notice of Termination letter posted on the front door.

The letter says, "As a result of default with respect to non-payment of rent under the lease, the lease is hereby terminated effective April 23, 2026, and the landlord has taken possession of the leased premises."

The letter also says, "Property within the leased premises has to be removed within five days."

The ownership of the restaurant changed hands within the last two years.

The restaurant was put on the market in January 2024.

The restaurant's Facebook page is no longer active after posting about the closure on Thursday.

AM800 reached out to the owners of the restaurant for comment and was told, "Not at this time; we need time to grieve."