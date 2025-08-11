Another candidate has come forward to run in the Windsor Ward 2 byelection.

Frazier Fathers is a well-known community member in Windsor who has had conversations surrounding city building, housing affordability, and equity in Windsor-Essex.

Fathers told AM800’s The Dan MacDonald Show that he has lived in the ward for over 10 years.

"I’m deeply invested in the ward. I’ve been fortunate enough to work in the ward and work in the communities of the ward for a long time," Fathers said.

"When I was at United Way, I oversaw a lot of fundings to many of the organizations in the ward, helping deliver programming for youth, families, seniors across the ward and beyond."

Fathers said one of the biggest challenges for the ward surrounds the residential licensing program.

"That program was piloted in the ward. We’ve seen some great progress in the ward around that, improving standards around rental units across the ward and beyond, but it now has to be scaled citywide, and that’s going to come back to council later this year, most likely." he said.

"Having a strong voice for Ward 2, to maintain that rental licencing program, to ensure that students and folks living in rental units are in safe and secure habitable areas."

Fathers said his background as a researcher and consultant would help him bring an analytical lens to council.

"I'm in a position where I understand how the big bureaucratic machinery interacts with those little things, and hopefully I can be a voice and a bridge for residents to tackle those local issues, while connecting to the big picture across the city," Fathers said.

Candidate registration opened up on July 21, and it will close at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The byelection will take place on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A full list of previously announced candidates can be found here.

-With files from CTV Windsor