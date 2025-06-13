The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released its weekly beach testing results.

Water samples taken across the region show low E.Coli levels, meaning all beaches are open and safe for swimming.

The Health Unit does encourage the public to avoid swimming after a storm or heavy rainfall as the activity can churn up bacteria in the water.

No blue-green algae has been observed.

A reminder the City of Windsor has closed Sandpoint Beach for safety reasons after three drowning deaths in the past year.