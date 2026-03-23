Three drivers have been hit with impaired driving charges following three separate incidents over the weekend.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Windsor Police say a man was arrested at the Ambassador Bridge after reports of an American driver yelling, honking, and trying to U-turn back toward the U.S. Officers found the vehicle, noticed signs of impairment, and say the driver allegedly failed a breath test.

A 34-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 3800 block of Wyandotte Street East and detected an odour of alcohol on one of the drivers.

Police say she failed a roadside test, was arrested, and later failed a breath test at headquarters.

A 30-year-old was charged with driving over the legal limit.

In the third incident early Sunday, police were called to near Plymouth Drive and Tourangeau Road where a car was found in a ditch.

Officers noticed signs of impairment, arrested the driver, and allege that she later failed a breath test at headquarters.

A 22-year-old was charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit.

The Windsor Police Service reminds all motorists that impaired driving is a serious criminal offence with potentially life-threatening consequences.