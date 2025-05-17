The Windsor Essex Child/Youth Advocacy Centre is reporting an increase in the number of people who have faced some form of abuse or crime being referred to the service.

In 2024-25, WECYAC provided services to 877 individuals, including both children and their caregivers, who were connected to 233 new cases, referred primarily through the Windsor Police Service and the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society.

It's a notable increase from the previous fiscal year (2023-24), during which 735 individuals received services across 213 new cases.

Executive Director Dr. Nila Das says this includes victims of sexual abuse, sexual assault, physical abuse, human trafficking, and crime.

The centre is one of just ten specialized centres in Ontario and the only one in the Erie-St.Clair Local Health Integration Network, providing a child-centred, safe location for children/youth to disclose their abuse to a specially trained team of professionals.

There was also a sharp increase in the number of incidents where the accused was a peer or acquaintance, rising from 20 per cent to 27 per cent, pointing to an increase in peer-related violence.

Das says that's worrying.

"Because this is a 13-year-old harming a 13-year-old, a 12-year-old harming a 12-year-old. So we are observing and having conversations with our police partners on how we can do something," she says.

Das says a lot of the peer-to-peer violence involves harm against another child or youth, including physical abuse or bullying.

"Sexual assault like sharing sexting, texting, threatening messages, a lot of assault, and assault with weapon. All these kinds of things, which we never saw pre-COVID," she says.

According to the WECYAC, children aged 0-5 years made up 15 per cent of referrals in 2024-25, up from just five per cent the previous year, indicating a growing number of high-risk cases involving very young children.

Das says cases of online sexual assault or exploitation have gone up.

"I would say sometimes parents don't even know how to protect. Previously, when we knew children were going out, we had to keep them safe from strangers. But the stranger is right in your child's bedroom; how will you protect them? That is where we're struggling as a parent and as a community," she says.

Cases involving online sexual exploitation increased from 4.2 per cent to nine per cent, reflecting a rise in digital and technology-facilitated abuse.

Das says these changes underline the urgent and evolving nature of the work they do.

"We're seeing more complex trauma, younger victims, and growing threats in digital spaces. Sustained community response and funding are critical to meet the rising demand and ensure no child faces these realities alone."

She adds if a child is showing some signs that aren't their usual behaviour, try to understand what's happening and talk to them.