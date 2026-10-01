WECHU warns public to keep distance from wildlife amid rise in exposures

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WEHCU) is reminding residents to keep their distance from wildlife, as it’s seeing a significant increase in exposure investigations involving bats and raccoons.

A report that was presented to the WECHU Board of Health states that from January to July of this year, the health unit investigated 46 bat-related exposures - up from 28 during the same period last year. Raccoon-related investigations also jumped, from seven to 24.

The health unit says 24 courses of rabies vaccine shots were given following bat exposures this year, compared with seven last year. For raccoons, rabies shots increased from five courses to 20.

12 raccoon exposure incidents were also reported at Ojibway Nature Centre between May and July, including six potential exposures in a single week. The health unit says 10 people were given preventive treatment following those incidents.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health with WECHU, says the public needs to take precautions and be aware of these animals.

“The most important thing, my message for the public is just make sure that you are not exposed with the animal. Don’t go close to the animal. Teach your children about animal safety and also pets, prevent them from getting close to wildlife.”

He says it’s important to not get to close to animals, even if they seem friendly.

“Even if they don’t seem to be sick, getting close to an animal puts us at risk. Rabies is one of them. The other thing with the birds is avian flu. So that consideration in exposure to wildlife is really important. And educating children of how to protect themselves in interaction with the wildlife.”

Dogs and cats still account for the majority of animal exposure investigations, with 660 reported so far this year.

Dr. Aloosh says pet owners also have a role to play in preventing encounters with wildlife.

“This is very important to keep our animal and pets safe and under supervision, have their leash on in the public - that’s very important to consider, not only for the safety of the public and other people, but also for the safety of that pet.”

He says anyone who may have been scratched or bitten by an animal should wash the wound with running water and seek medical attention as soon as possible.

The health unit would then be notified and will work with healthcare providers to determine whether rabies post-exposure treatment is required.

The health unit says residents should never approach or feed wildlife, even if an animal appears healthy or unafraid of people.