The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is warning the public of the ongoing risk of West Nile Virus.

According to WECHU, to date in 2024, there have been 8 mosquito pools that have tested positive for West Nile Virus and 5 confirmed cases of WNV in humans in Windsor and Essex County.



This is an increase in cases from previous years, where Windsor and Essex County had 1 case in 2023 and 2 cases in 2022.



WECHU says it's important to take measures to protect yourself against mosquitoes with the following tips:



-Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.



-Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

-Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

-Remove any standing water in places such bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes, and gutters around your property.

-Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

-Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.

WECHU, along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for WNV activity.



The 2024 larviciding program will continue throughout September, along with the investigation of standing water complaints with municipal partners and the distribution of educational materials.

