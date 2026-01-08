The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents to use caution when consuming, purchasing, and storing cannabis edibles.

This statement from the health unit comes following an incident at Hugh Beaton Elementary School on Tuesday, where a Grade 8 student allegedly brought cannabis edibles that looked like candy to school.

Several students consumed the edibles, which 100mg each, despite the regulated limit of 10mg for cannabis edibles. Windsor Police stated that three children were assessed by EMS, and one was transported to hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The health unit states that as edible products become more popular, there are concerns of accidental ingestion, and risks associated with unregulated cannabis products.

WECHU says that purchasing these products from licensed retailers ensures that they meet federal standards.

Consuming high potency products, whether they are regulated or unregulated, can increase the risk of cannabis intoxication and could cause nausea and vomiting, rapid or irregular heart rate, dizziness or drowsiness, anxiety, or paranoia.

The health unit states that safe storage of these products are extremely important in order to prevent accidental exposure to children or pets.

If a child has consumed a cannabis edible, call 911 or seek emergency medical attention immediately.