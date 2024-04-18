The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is investigating a local case of meningitis in a person under 18 years old, and are warning the community are possible exposure.

Meningitis is an infection of the lining of the brain and the spinal cord, and symptoms usually occur two to 10 days after being exposed to the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis



Symptoms may include:



- Sudden fever



- Headache

- Stiff neck

- Nausea and vomiting

- Sensitivity to lights

- Muscle pain

- Drowsiness

- Rash

WECHU officials are notifying anyone who may have attended and played basketball at the following locations during the dates and times listed below:



- Sandwich Teen Action Group, 3735 King St in Windsor on April 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



- University of Windsor, Toldo Lancer Centre, 2555 College Ave in Windsor on April 10 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Anyone who has had direct exposure to respiratory secretions of another person at these locations during the dates and times listed is advised to contact the health unit at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420, and their health care provider to reduce the risk of becoming sick.

