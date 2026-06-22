WECHU warning about potential exposure to whopping cough after confirmed case in Leamington

A warning to the public about potential exposure to pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, following a confirmed case in Leamington.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is sending out the advisory for anyone who visited the Central Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic at 33 Princess Street on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on June 9 from 1:20 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The health unit says anyone who visited the location during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days after their possible exposure.

Pertussis is a highly contagious infection of the lungs and throat caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis.

It spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or has close contact with others.

Early symptoms can look like a common cold and may include a runny or congested nose, sneezing, mild fever, and mild cough.

After one to two weeks, the cough may become more severe and lead to coughing spells, difficulty breathing, a whooping sound when breathing in, or vomiting after coughing.

WECHU is encouraging anyone who may have been exposed and develops respiratory symptoms to contact their healthcare provider before attending an appointment, especially if they are pregnant, have an infant at home, or have contact with infants, pregnant individuals, or people at higher risk of severe illness.

The health unit says that vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from whooping cough.