WECHU urging the public to limit time outdoors amid air quality and heat concerns

Local health officials are warning the public to take precautions amid poor air quality concerns and extreme heat.

An orange air quality warning remains in effect across Windsor-Essex as smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario affects the region.

Environment Canada issued the air quality warning Wednesday, coinciding with a heat warning that has been in effect for several days.

Poor air quality and reduced visibility are expected to last into Friday.

Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are urging everyone to limit time outdoors and consider postponing outdoor sports, activities, and events.

Those most at risk - including seniors, young children, pregnant people, those with chronic health conditions, and outdoor workers - should avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, WECHU’s Medical Officer of Health, says there is concern with these warnings in place.

“It’s dangerous for our health because when you look at the components of that smoke, it’s composed of different things that are not similar to the pollution that we have here in the city.”

He says having poor air quality and extreme heat is not a good mix.

“In combination of heat wave and the consequences of that would be higher... so that’s why we need to be prepared and to take steps to protect ourselves and loved ones.”

Dr. Aloosh says there are ways the public can protect themselves.

“Staying indoors, close doors and windows, use one of the air purifiers - portable air purifier - with HEPA filters inside of their house when it’s running.”

Residents are also encouraged to keep windows and doors closed as much as possible, use air filtration if available, and wear a well-fitting N95 respirator if they must spend extended time outside.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as wheezing, chest pain, or severe coughing should seek medical attention immediately.

-with files from AM800’s The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner