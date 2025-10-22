The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is urging people across the region to protect themselves during the respiratory illness season by staying up-to-date with recommended vaccinations.

The list of respiratory illnesses includes influenza (flu), COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Medhi Aloosh says the data shows that getting immunized is a benefit for the local economy.

He says vaccinations for just adults save the region $29 million, but a 10 per cent increase in vaccinations would save the region $36 million through individual savings, health care savings, and productivity.

Aloosh says the immunizations are free to anyone who is living or residing in Ontario.

This year, Ontario's Older Adult RSV Prevention Program has expanded to include all residents of Ontario who are 75 years of age and older and those aged 60 to 74 who meet the high-risk criteria.

Newborns and infants up to eight months of age entering their first RSV season, and high-risk children up to 24 months of age, may receive an RSV immunization for free under the publicly funded program.

Pregnant individuals between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation are encouraged to have a discussion with their healthcare provider about receiving the RSV vaccine to help protect their infant from birth.

To receive the RSV vaccine, residents are encouraged to:

- Talk to their primary healthcare provider or hospital healthcare provider about getting vaccinated

- Individuals who are eligible for the RSV vaccine can call 519-258-2146 ext. 1121 to book an appointment at the health unit.

Updated COVID-19 and flu vaccine formulations are now available for high-risk groups and will be rolled out to the general population beginning October 27, 2025. Individuals considered to be at a higher risk of illness from the flu and COVID-19 virus include:

- Children between 6 months and 4 years of age

- Adults over 65 years of age

- Pregnant individuals

- Residents of nursing homes and other care facilities

- Adults and children with chronic health conditions

- Individuals in or from First Nations, Inuit, or Metis communities

A release from the health unit says it is both safe and efficient to receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time. To receive COVID-19 or flu vaccines, residents are encouraged to:

- Talk to their healthcare provider about getting vaccinated, or

- Find a local pharmacy offering flu and/or COVID-19 vaccines by visiting www.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations